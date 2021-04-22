McAllen to hold second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The McAllen Convention Center will be the site of a second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Friday, April 23.

The clinic, located at 700 Convention Center Boulevard, will start at 8 a.m. for those who received their first dose of the vaccine at that same location on Friday, March 26.

This will be the second second-dose-vaccine clinic the city hosts this week.

RELATED: McAllen to host second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Parking and entrance for the clinic will be on the west side of the McAllen Convention Center and those getting vaccinated are asked to enter through the intersection of 29th Street and Col. Plummer Drive (Galveston Ave.)

Vaccines will be administered by nurses with the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department and McAllen school district.