McAllen to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday

Credit: Felton Davis / CC BY 2.0 / MGN Online

The McAllen Parks & Recreation Department, in conjunction with the India Association of Rio Grande Valley and Popular Pharmacy, will host a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Lark Community Center, located at 2601 lark Avenue.

According to a news release, the clinic is open for anyone ages 12 and up; walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is recommended.

To register for the clinic, visit www.mypopularrx.com.