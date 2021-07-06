McAllen to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday
The McAllen Parks & Recreation Department, in conjunction with the India Association of Rio Grande Valley and Popular Pharmacy, will host a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Lark Community Center, located at 2601 lark Avenue.
According to a news release, the clinic is open for anyone ages 12 and up; walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is recommended.
To register for the clinic, visit www.mypopularrx.com.
