McAllen to resume parking enforcement

Effective Saturday, May 1, the city of McAllen will resume parking enforcement after it was suspended last spring in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Parking enforcement includes city parking meters and off-street parking lots where decal permits are required to park.

People in McAllen’s downtown area can also park at the McAllen Parking Garage located at the corner of 15th Street and Chicago Avenue and is open 24/7.

Residents can call the downtown McAllen Service Department at 956-681-3525 to find options on how to make parking payments to avoid any tickets and fees.