McAllen tortilleria serving fresh tortillas for over a century

La Tortilleria Factory is a family-owned business in McAllen.

It's a little hole in the wall restaurant and has been serving fresh food and tortillas for over a century.

It's located in an alleyway between Beaumont Avenue and Chicago Avenue in downtown McAllen. As soon as people walk in, they are greeted by the smell of cooked masa or dough.

For La Tortilleria Factory owner Irma González, it's not just tortillas, it's a Mexican staple.

"It has not lost its tradition because everything is the same. When people come here, they say it reminds them of Mexico," Gonzalez said.

González said she started working at La Tortilleria when she first arrived from Mexico as a teenager.

She now works alongside her sister and two daughters. She says every morning they start preparing la masa at 5 a.m.

"From cooking the corn, from washing it, every day, we have to do that, cook," Gonzalez said.

They use a cast iron tortilla press before shaping the tortilla by hand and cooking it on a large comal.

They're not just known for their fresh tortillas, but also their gorditas. Customers have been visiting La Tortilleria for decades.