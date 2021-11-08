McAllen VA to host free food pantry drive-thru for veterans Wednesday

Credit: MGN Online

The VA Texas Coastal Bend Health Care System in collaboration with the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will hold a free drive-thru food pantry for eligible veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The food pantry will run from 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. on at the McAllen Outpatient Clinic, located at 901 East Hackberry Avenue, according to a news release from the organization.

Veterans must be enrolled in health care at the McAllen VA Outpatient Clinic and present a valid valid VA identification card.

Veterans are asked to remain in their vehicles while VA staff verify eligibility; once verified, volunteers will place the food items in the truck of the vehicles.

Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness are encouraged to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838 for immediate assistance.

For information about future events, follow the Texas Valley Coastal Bend VA on Facebook.