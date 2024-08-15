x

McAllen Veterans Affair to host blood drive

2 hours 47 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, August 15 2024 Aug 15, 2024 August 15, 2024 11:29 AM August 15, 2024 in News - Local

The McAllen Veterans Affair is going to host a blood drive.

There is currently a critical need for people to donate. The American Red Cross recently declared the blood shortage a national emergency.

The blood drive is happening on Friday at the McAllen VA Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p. Donors must present an ID.

Just one donation can save the lives of up to three people.

