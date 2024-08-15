McAllen Veterans Affair to host blood drive
The McAllen Veterans Affair is going to host a blood drive.
There is currently a critical need for people to donate. The American Red Cross recently declared the blood shortage a national emergency.
The blood drive is happening on Friday at the McAllen VA Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p. Donors must present an ID.
Just one donation can save the lives of up to three people.
To sign up, click here.
