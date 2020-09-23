McAllen wifi network provides free internet to students

When the coronavirus pandemic struck the Rio Grande Valley, forcing students to study at home, many struggled to find internet access.

The city of McAllen quickly started building a wireless network, which offers free internet access.

"We don't want to compete with private enterprise. And, certainly, our system is probably not as robust as what is provided by private enterprise, but we want to make sure we cover everybody," said McAllen Mayor Jim Darling.

