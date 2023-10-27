Med-Care EMS files lawsuit against Hidalgo County, sheriff’s office
An attorney for a McAllen-based ambulance service said the business was caught off guard after Hidalgo County stopped paying for their services.
The alleged unpaid EMS bills are now at the center of a lawsuit filed in August by Med-Care EMS against Hidalgo County and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.
According to the lawsuit, the sheriff's office requested services from Med-Care EMS over 230 times at the jail between April 2021 and May 2023.
Med-Care EMS attorney Reynoldo Ortiz said they’ve yet to see full payment for those calls.
“I've called them several times, I have called the lawyer, but no response from them,” Ortiz said.
Court records show in July 2023, Hidalgo County sent a payment of over $30,000 to Med-Care EMS for 93 of the calls they responded to.
Hidalgo County responded to the lawsuit denying the allegations.
The sheriff’s office and a spokesperson for Hidalgo County declined to comment on the lawsuit when Channel 5 News reached out to them.
Med-Care EMS says despite the lack of payment, they will continue to respond to calls made by the sheriff's office.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg hosts Halloween Fall Festival
-
Med-Care EMS files lawsuit against Hidalgo County, sheriff’s office
-
Raymondville ISD program teaching boys how to become ‘caballeros distinguidos’
-
Missing Brownsville man spotted crossing into Mexico
-
Cornyn and Cruz lead senators on border tour in the Valley