Medical association to hold free clinics throughout Hidalgo County

Licensed and practicing physicians will be on hand next week to offer free health services in Hidalgo County.

The clinic is sponsored by the North Texas Christian Medical Association.

"We have a lot of different medications and tools to help with primary care complaints as well as muscle and skeletal complaints if people have bone pain or muscle pain if they're feeling sick or if they need chronic diseases treated or maintained,” representative Katie McCullough said.

The clinics will be open from Monday, March 14 through Thursday, March 17 from 12 p.m. to 7 p..m at the following locations:

• Igelsia Bautista Emanuel – Alton Located at 1209 N. Glasscock Blvd. Call 956-279-5515 to make an appointment

Igelsia Bautista Emanuel – Alton • Iglesia Nueva Esperanza – Peñitas Located at 41104 Mile 4 Road Call 956-529-3442 to make an appointment.

Iglesia Nueva Esperanza – Peñitas • Iglesia Bautista Manantial De Vida – Peñitas Located at 1611 Pino St. Call 956-735-1999 to make an appointment

Iglesia Bautista Manantial De Vida – Peñitas • Primera Iglesia Bautista - La Joya Located at 225 W. 6th St. Call 956-581-1998 to make an appointment

Primera Iglesia Bautista - La Joya • Templo Paraiso - Sullivan City Located at 302 Crisantema St. Call 956-240-3606 to make an appointment.

Templo Paraiso - Sullivan City

No IDs are required.