Medical Breakthroughs: Red meats may be linked to risk health factors

Stroke and heart attacks are some of the most common health emergencies in the United States.

New research is pointing to our diet as a possible risk factor, specifically red meat.

High blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, lack of exercise and obesity, these are all key risk factors for heart attack and stroke.

But now, researchers at the Cleveland Clinic have found another risk factor that is just as important, gut microbiome.

For the first time, Preventative Cardiologist Stanley Hazen and his team found our gut microbiome, or the bacteria that lives in our intestine, turns a nutrient found in red meat into something called TMAO.

"TMAO was a compound that showed up as being elevated and people who are at a future risk over the next three years, and as we worked backwards to see where did this compound come from, it was found that it came from digesting animal products," Hazen said.

High levels of TMAO predict future risk of heart attack, stroke, chronic kidney disease and death. Now, Hazen's team is working on new medications to reduce TMAO levels.

"We've shown that we can actually make the size of the stroke get smaller, and the adverse effects from the stroke get substantially reduced," Hazen said.

But until medications are approved, Hazen says he's practicing new habits at home.

"I have to admit, the amount of meat and animal products that we eat has gone way down in our household," Hazen said.

Hazen firmly believes our diet is just as important as medications, and says increased levels of TMAO is not dependent on if you have other risk factors.

Meaning, people who eat red meat are more at risk of heart attack and stroke even if they don't smoke, do exercise and are not overweight.