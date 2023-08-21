Medical experts recommend proper vaccination before school begins

With back to school underway for students across the Rio Grande Valley, doctors are saying the threat of the Flu, RSV and COVID could hit the classrooms.

A local pediatrician from Brownsville says they have been seeing 30 COVID positive patients every day for the past week.

While only a few are being admitted to the hospital, the doctor says COVID is acting like the flu.

"Their body hurts, their tongue taste is gone, and they have fever," Valley Baptist Medical Center Chief of Pediatrics Dr. Asim Zamir said. "So we started seeing those symptoms and some are coming out COVID and very few has come out flu positive so far."

Dr. Zamir is recommending for people to get the flu vaccine and to practice COVID safety measures, like washing hands frequently.