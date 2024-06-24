Melissa Lucio case sent back to trial court

Photo credit: Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice/ MGN Online

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is sending back Melissa Lucio’s request to overturn her conviction in the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter.

The filing made by the court of criminal appeals, however, doesn’t deny the writ of habeas corpus made by Lucio.

Lucio was set to be executed in April 2022, but the Court of Criminal Appeals stayed her lethal injection to review Lucio's claims that new evidence would exonerate her.

In April, prosecutors and Lucio’s attorneys signed a 33-page agreement stating that evidence that would’ve aided her defense was suppressed in the initial trial.

In a filing made on June 19, the Court of Criminal Appeals remanded Lucio’s habeas corpus claims to trial court so the judge could rule on eight claims made in the request.

The trial court was given 90 days to respond to the June 19 ruling, but can request an extension.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.