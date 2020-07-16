Memorial service honors fallen McAllen police officers

An emotional memorial service honoring McAllen police officers Edelmiro Garza Jr. and Ismael Chavez Jr.

Officer Edelmiro Garza, known as Eddie, a U.S. marine veteran who received the national defense service medal. He served as a police officer for nine years.

Officer Ismael Chavez Jr – or Smiley - taught science at Weslaco ISD for ten years. His determination to fulfill his lifelong dream of being a police officer brought him to the McAllen Police Department, where he served for a little over two years.

Together, Garza and Chavez, responded to a domestic disturbance call on Saturday. They were met by gunfire at the door.

Two heroes who served their community with honor and made the ultimate sacrifice.

