Mental health counseling provided to Los Fresnos CISD teachers

Several school districts in Cameron County started their school year virtually on Tuesday.

Some districts have taken the opportunity to prepare their teachers beyond academics.

Los Fresnos CISD made the move to mirror university start dates a few years ago to help dual enrollment students.

This year was different.

Dr. Gonzalo Salazar along with other district superintendents were forced to make several changes this year, as did agencies looking to support them.

The recipients of a $150,000 grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the United Way of Southern Cameron County brought them to the table, part of their "all in" initiative.

The goal is to help school districts double the number of young adults who achieve post-secondary credentials.

Watch the video for the full story.