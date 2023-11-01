Mercedes church creates altar to honor loved ones for Día De Los Muertos

A church in Mercedes is helping Valley families grieve, heal, and celebrate during Día De Los Muertos.

Inside the Sacred Heart Church are over 600 photos of people being honored and remembered on Día De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

It's a two-day, colorful Mexican tradition that takes place every year on November 1 and November 2. The first day honors the spirits of children and the second day honors the spirits of adults.

Father Rene Angel says the altar is the first for the church, standing 20 feet tall. He says it's filled with photos of people that worked in education and law enforcement among other jobs and the orange flowers are called Cempaxochitls, which are an important part of the altar.

"In this case, in this altar, we have more than 5,000 flowers; they are placed from the people. Also, what we have is the little calaveritas. It's not...praising the dead, but what is the idea that the dead people [are] on the way to heaven," Father Angel said.

Father Angel says in between the photos are saints to represent Heaven, and another important element are the candles that light the way.

He says, just like in the movie 'Coco', the guitar on top is to remember all those who participated in the churches' choir.

Anyone wanting to honor their loved ones can visit the altar at the church throughout the month.