Mercedes elects 2 new city commissioners

The city of Mercedes elected two new commissioners on Tuesday.

Jacob C. Howell and Joe Martinez won seats on the Mercedes City Commission on Tuesday night.

Howell defeated Melissa "Melly" Rincon to win Place 1 on the City Commission. He won about 59% of 1,359 ballots cast during the runoff election, according to preliminary results published by the Hidalgo County Elections Department.

All results will remain unofficial until canvassed.

Martinez also won about 59% of the the vote, defeating David Garza in the race for Place 3.

No candidate for Place 1 or Place 3 won a majority of ballots cast in the Nov. 3 general election, sending both races to runoffs in December.