Mercedes enforcing ordinance to prevent illegal trash dumping at clothing donation bins

Mercedes residents say there is growing frustration with illegal dumping around donation bins, and city leaders said they’ve had enough.

One resident provided photos to Channel 5 News of a clothing donation bin on Garza Street surrounded by toilets and buckets.

Channel 5 News visited the location on Wednesday and while those items were gone, a broken flat screen TV was now there.

“It's been going for quite some time,” Mercedes City Manager Alberto Perez said.

According to Perez, the city is cracking down on the illegal dumping around the donation and recycling bins by enforcing a state statute.

That statute requires donation bins to have signage that lists where donations are going and any financial arrangements they may have with charities.

The city is contacting owners about required signage.

The city told Channel 5 News if the bin owners don't comply, they could be fined up to $500 per violation and have their bin removed.

“It's possible that maybe they were not dumping as much trash around them, but we've seen an increase lately,” Perez said.

The city is also drafting a new ordinance that would lay out standards and permitting requirements. The ordinance, if approved, would also require an annual $250 fee.

