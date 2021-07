Mercedes hires new police chief

Mercedes received a new police chief, and it’s a sort of homecoming for police Chief Roy Anthony Quintanilha

Quintanilha is coming in to the job with more than three decades of experience.

He started in the Mercedes Police Department in 1982 before going on to work for the Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office.

Quintanilha returns to replace former chief Jose Macias who left the department on December 2020.

RELATED: Mercedes police chief resigns