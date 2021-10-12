Mercedes Housing Authority to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Photo Credit: Mercedes Housing Authority

The Mercedes Housing Authority is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic with the help of Nuestra Clinica del Valle of Mercedes and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The vaccine clinic is set for Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. through 11 p.m. at 501 S. Texas Ave. in Mercedes.

The Moderna vaccine will be provided at the clinic. Those attending must be 18 years or older and bring a picture ID.

Appointments are not required.

Those seeking more information can contact the Mercedes Housing Authority at 956-565-3139 or Nuestra Clinica del Valle at 956-787-0064.