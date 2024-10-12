x

Mercedes ISD launches survey for parental feedback

4 hours 5 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, October 11 2024 Oct 11, 2024 October 11, 2024 8:45 PM October 11, 2024 in News - Local

Mercedes Independent School District officials want to hear from parents.

They have launched a survey on their website asking parents about their experiences with school employees.

The survey also asks for their thoughts on communication, teaching, safety and parental involvement. The deadline to complete it is November 13.

To fill out the survey, click here.

