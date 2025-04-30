Mercedes ISD seeking parental feedback on consolidation plan

Mercedes Independent School District wants parental feedback on a plan to consolidate campuses.

The superintendent is blaming a drop in student enrollment.

"I want to hear what parents are concerned about and see how we can address them," Mercedes ISD Superintendent Dr. Benjamin Clinton said.

Directing traffic down Missouri Avenue is a job that allows Flora Ramirez to connect with her community. Ramirez is a cross guard at Zachary Taylor Elementary School.

"The parents, the kids, I do enjoy working here," Ramirez said.

She's been working with Mercedes ISD part-time for the past two years. She's now worried about her future with the district.

"I really wouldn't know what would happen with my job. Am I going to be moved, or what is going to happen?" Ramirez said.

Zachary Taylor Elementary School is one of two schools on the district's list for possible closure for consolidation.

"If this plan is approved, we would look at closing down or vacating Taylor and Kennedy temporarily," Clinton said.

Clinton says the over 500 students and staff from those campuses would be moved to SGT. William Harell Middle School. The campus would be turned into an elementary school.

"Then take the students from Harrell Middle School and bring them over to Chacon Middle School," Clinton said.

Clinton says over 860 middle schools students would relocate to SGT. Manuel Chacon Middle School.

"Contract employees teachers, professionals, administrators, all the janitors, classroom paraprofessionals we are offering continued employment for the whole team," Clinton said.

The reason behind the district's consolidation plan is a drop in student enrollment.

"We have seen about a 500 student decrease over the past five years in the district," Clinton said.

Clinton says if the plan is approved, it would also open the doors to add in green spaces and STEM based education at the elementary campuses.

"We can really get innovative with trees planted to provide shade, outdoor classrooms in coordination with the Texas trees project," Clinton said.

Mercedes ISD is hosting two information sessions on May 5 and May 6 where parents can learn about the plan and provide input.

The school board is set to vote on the plan May 20.

