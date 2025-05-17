Mercedes ISD superintendent arrested on DWI charge

The Mercedes Independent School District superintendent has been arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated on Friday, according to Cameron County jail records.

Jail records say Benjamin Clinton was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety and issued a $2,500 bond. It is unclear if he has bonded out.

According to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez, Clinton was originally pulled over for a traffic violation on State Highway 100 near FM 1847 at around 6 p.m. He was later arrested on a DWI charge.

Clinton was named superintendent at Mercedes ISD on February 1.

Below is a statement Mercedes ISD released in regard to the arrest:

"On Saturday, May 17, 2025, the District was made aware of the arrest of the superintendent of schools, Dr. Benjamin Clinton. The Board of Trustees will discuss the matter in closed session at its regular board meeting to be held on May 20, 2025. As this involves a personnel matter, we cannot share additional details at this time."

