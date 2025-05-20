Mercedes ISD superintendent releases statement following DWI arrest
Mercedes ISD Superintendent Benjamin Clinton released a statement following his arrest.
Clinton was arrested on Friday in Los Fresnos on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, empty bottles of vodka and whiskey were found in Clinton’s vehicle during his arrest. He was allegedly driving on the shoulder lane of State Highway 100 when a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.
READ ABOUT THE ARREST REPORT HERE
Below is Clinton’s statement in full:
"To the Mercedes ISD Board of Trustees and the Mercedes Community,
I want to take a moment to address a matter that has understandably caused concern throughout our school district and community. Recently, I was arrested for an alleged charge of driving while intoxicated. Because this is an open legal matter, I am unable to share additional details at this time. I recognize the turmoil and disappointment this incident may have caused. For that, I am truly sorry.
This incident does not reflect who I am—either as a person or as a leader. I am committed to demonstrating through my actions the values, professionalism, and dedication that the Mercedes community expects and deserves.
I remain fully committed to the success of Mercedes ISD, our students, staff, and families. I believe in the strength of this community, and I look forward to continuing our work—moving forward together."
Clinton’s statement was released Tuesday evening, shortly before the start of Mercedes ISD’s regular school board meeting.
On the agenda is a closed session discussion of Clinton’s employment status, and the possible selection of an interim superintendent.
Channel 5 News is at the school board meeting, and will provide updates once they become available.
