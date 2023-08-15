Mercedes ISD working to comply with new Texas law requiring armed guards at schools

A new state law that requires school districts to have at least one-armed guard at every school goes into effect September 1.

Mercedes Independent School District it isn't enough time to make all the necessary hires.

"It was very late in the game where all these legislative updates took place. It was too short notice for Mercedes PD to be able to provide the full amount of officers," Mercedes ISD Security Coordinator Deborah Rabel said.

Right now, Mercedes ISD does have enough armed guards for only half of their schools.

School board members are going to have to come up with a good cause exception plan in order to comply with state law during their school board meeting on Thursday.