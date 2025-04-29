Mercedes man sentenced for downloading child sexual abuse material

A Mercedes man has been sentenced for downloading child sexual abuse material using a "peer-to-peer program," according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said 41-year-old Armando Jose Flores Jr. pleaded guilty on July 10, 2024, to receipt of child pornography. He was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison.

During Flores' hearing, the court heard additional information including how he downloaded and stored 90 GB of child sexual abuse material across five devices, according to the news release. The material included more than 4,500 images and videos which contained bondage, bestiality and infants and toddlers.

The news release said Flores will also serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence, during which he will have to comply with numerous requirements that will restrict his access to children and the internet. He will also be ordered to register as a sex offender and pay restitution that will be determined at a later date.

According to the news release, in January 2024, law enforcement identified a computer making child sexual abuse material available for download through a peer-to-peer file-sharing program. The computer's IP address was registered to a residence belonging to Flores in Mercedes.

In February 2024, authorities executed a federal search warrant at Flores' residence and seized four electronic devices, according to the news release. Each device contained child sexual abuse material downloaded between approximately May 1, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2022.

The news release said Flores admitted to using a peer-to-peer file-sharing program on his computer to download and receive material that contained child pornography. He said he had been accessing child pornography through peer-to-peer networks for many years.

Flores will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.