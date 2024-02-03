Mercedes man sentenced in fatal 2021 shooting

A 19-year-old male from Mercedes was sentenced to 35 years for his role in a 2021 shooting that killed another teen.

Jorge Antonio Gracia pleaded guilty to a murder charge on Oct. 2023 in connection with the death of Leonel Guerra, 19.

Court records show Gracia was sentenced Thursday and given jail credit for the 748 days he’s spent in custody since his arrest.

Gracia was arrested on Jan. 2022 and charged with Guerra’s death.

RELATED STORY: Two teens arrested in Weslaco homicide investigation, police say

Guerra’s body was found by officers with the Weslaco Police Department with a gunshot wound to the back at an RV park located on the 600 block of South Bridge Avenue on Dec. 11, 2021.

Police say evidence found in a truck helped identify the suspects, adding that they believe the homicide was the result of a disagreement.

An unidentified 15-year-old was also taken into custody in connection with the death, but his identity has not been made public because they are a minor.