Mercedes opens severe weather shelters

KRGV File Photo

The city of Mercedes has opened two severe weather shelters following heavy rainfall and flooding Tuesday.

The Mercedes Dome Shelter, located at 1202 North Vermont Road, and Sgt Manuel Chacon Middle School, located at 801 S. Mile 1 East, are open to residents who evacuated from their homes due to severe weather, according to social media posts by the city.

The shelters will remain open until Wednesday or longer, depending on weather conditions.

For more information call 956-565-3102.