Mercedes police to use watch towers to increase community safety

MERCEDES - People are taking precautions against the coronavirus around the Rio Grande Valley and one local police department is using technology in an effort to increase safety in their community.

A specialized tower goes up to 35 feet high and will be placed across strategic locations in the city of Mercedes

The tower is being deployed after the Mercedes Police Department started receiving calls about people trying to break into a store, allegedly in an attempt to get food and other basic necessities.

The police department received a specialized tower thanks to the Operation Stone Garden federal grant.

