Mercedes police: Two people hospitalized in three-vehicle crash on the expressway

Two men were hospitalized Saturday afternoon following a crash on the expressway, according to the Mercedes Police Department.

A total of three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Mercedes interim police Chief Frank Sanchez.

The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the I-2 near the Texas Avenue overpass when a driver rear-ended a vehicle, causing that second vehicle to strike a third car.

The driver of the first car was driving too close to the second vehicle and not paying attention to the road, Sanchez said.

The two men where were hospitalized were the driver of the first vehicle and the passenger of the second vehicle, Sanchez said, adding that they’re in stable condition.

Possible charges against the driver of the first vehicle are pending, Sanchez said.