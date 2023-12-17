Mercedes police: Two-vehicle crash leaves one person dead; alcohol may have been involved
The Mercedes Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead.
Mercedes police responded to north Mile 2 East and Mile 8 Road at around 10:50 p.m. Saturday night, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Frank Sanchez.
Sanchez said preliminary investigation revealed the driver who was at fault was believed to be under the influence of alcohol. He was pronounced dead as a result of the crash.
The victims of the second vehicle were transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash; one victim had to be airlifted to a trauma center, according to Sanchez.
There has been no information on any of their current conditions and the investigation is ongoing.
