Mercedes police warn of impostors posing as city employees
MERCEDES – Mercedes police are warning residents of individuals posing as city employees. The crooks are attempting to obtain personal information.
Authorities say the suspects were wearing shirts similar to the ones worn by city employees.
On Thursday night, two people were detained for questioning after being found with a binder filled with social security numbers.
Watch the video above for further details.
