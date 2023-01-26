Mercedes renovating police department due to mold

After nearly four years since the discovery of mold at the Mercedes Police Department, the city broke ground on much-needed renovations.

The building has not been used since 2019 when mold, lead and issues regarding its plumbing and generators were found in the building.

“Instead of purchasing land and making a new building, it was more cost-effective to renovate the building itself,” Mercedes police Chief Pedro Estrada said.

Since the building’s closure, Mercedes had paid Weslaco about $32,000 per year to house their inmates overnight before they are transferred to the Hidalgo County jail.

Once renovations are completed at the end of 2023, the city will no longer send inmates to Weslaco.

The cost of the renovations are over $3 million. Half of it is paid for by taxpayers and the rest comes from the American Rescue Plan.