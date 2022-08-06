Mercedes swears in new police chief

Mercedes has a new top cop.

Pedro Estrada was sworn in as the Mercedes chief of police Friday at Mercedes City Hall.

Estrada replaces interim police Chief Blanca Sanchez.

“We want to implement so many programs that are not here, but are currently available for the city of Mercedes,” Estrada said. “And I’m all about transparency, so I invite the citizens of Mercedes to come over to the department to express their concerns."

The new police chief is a seasoned law enforcement officer with more than 24 years of experience.

Estrada previously directed the criminal investigation unit at the Mercedes Police Department.