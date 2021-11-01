Mercedes teen dies after ATV crash

A Mercedes teen died after crashing an all-terrain vehicle Sunday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened at about 11:20 a.m. on Mile 1/2 East Road, north of Mile 9 North Road.

Investigation reveals the driver of the ATV, identified as 14-year-old Jennitsa Marisa Zarate of Mercedes, was speeding when she lost control of the Polaris Ranger XP 1000 and rolled over.

The Polaris landed on Zarate and she died at the scene.

Two female passengers were taken to Harlingen Valley Baptist Medical Center with no life-threatening injuries.