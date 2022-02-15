x

Meteorologist Maggie coming to Hidalgo County

Meteorologist Maggie - a weather ventriloquist who travels the state and uses puppets to help educate younger students about the importance of being weather preparedness – will be in Hidalgo County this week.

Meteorologist Maggi will be performing at the McAllen Public Library auditorium on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. She will perform the following day at the Weslaco Public Library auditorium at 6 p.m.  

To register to the McAllen event, click here. To register for the Weslaco event, click here.

