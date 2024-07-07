Meteorologists in the Valley continue monitoring Beryl's path

Tropical Storm Beryl kept meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Brownsville busy.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Beryl first formed on June 28, and became a Category 5 hurricane — the earliest a hurricane has formed in the East in the month of June.

Barry Goldsmith with the National Weather Service is among the team that reviews the forecasting maps. He says the trajectory of the storm can change by the hour.

“So anytime there is a potential hurricane or developing cyclone in the Gulf, we're looking at it just as our experts at the National Hurricane Center are,” Goldsmith said.

Beryl ended up shifting eastward, and on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said the storm is forecasted to slightly miss the Rio Grande Valley.

Goldsmith said he’s still urging people to prepare for hurricane season, which runs through November.

“These are great examples to remind people that it's going to be a busy season,” Goldsmith said. “It does not mean we are going to get hit, but it gives people an idea of what we need to prep and get ready in case a storm does make landfall and requires actions to be taken."

