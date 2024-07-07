Beryl producing high tides along the coast in Cameron County

With Tropical Storm Beryl approaching the state, experts are predicting a rise in the tide of nearly two feet above normal along the coast.

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows tides were half a foot above normal on Saturday night at Isla Blanca Park.

READ MORE: The latest on Tropical Storm Beryl's path

The impact from Beryl is now expected to be lower as it passes east of the coast in the Rio Grande Valley.

Cameron County’s beach patrol is warning another effect of the storm will be stronger than usual rip tides.

“We will be seeing more rip tides than usual, those rip tides will be greater in strength than we usually see down here,” Cameron County Beach Patrol Captain Jesse Trevino said. “We would recommend the public to avoid getting into the water."

Residents in the Fingers area along Port Isabel's coast say they are getting ready for the higher tides, similar to what they saw when Tropical Storm Alberto passed through last month.

Cameron County Beach Patrol says because of Beryl, they expect to leave red flag warnings in effect.

Watch the video above for the full story.