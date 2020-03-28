Metro McAllen Route 9 temporarily suspended

Metro McAllen announced the temporary suspension of Route 9 in order to adhere to provisions of Hidalgo County’s emergency order.

Route 9 services Bicentennial Boulevard, Dove Avenue, 23rd Street, 107, UTRGV, Orchid Avenue, and the McAllen Public Library.

Routes 1-7 and Paratransit Service are currently operating as scheduled., according to Metro McAllen.

Temporary operating hours for the downtown bus central station are: Monday through Sunday, 5:00 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.