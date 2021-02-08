Mexican authorities identify 16 people following killings in Tamaulipas

Mexican authorities have identified 16 people after 19 bodies were discovered shot and burned last month in rural Tamaulipas, about 40 miles south of Starr County.

According to the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office, 14 individuals were Guatemalan and two were Mexican.

A dozen Mexican state police officers have been arrested since the killings on Jan. 22, the Associated Press reported. Tamaulipas state Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica said all 12 officers were in custody and face charges of homicide, abuse of authority and making false statements.

Mexican officials are still waiting on DNA results to determine the final remains.

