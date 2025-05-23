Mexican fisherman arrested off coast of South Padre Island for illegal fishing

A boat crew from the Coast Guard Station South Padre Island detained four Mexican fishermen engaging in illegal fishing, according to a news release.

The news release said the South Padre Island boat crew, with assistance from the Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi, transferred the fisherman to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for processing and seized 200 pounds of red snapper, along with fishing gear and equipment found on the lancha.

A lancha is a fishing boat used by Mexican fisherman that is around 20 to 30 feet long, according to the news release. It is frequently used for illegal fishing and may be also used to illicit drugs and undocumented migrants into the United States.

The illegal harvest and trade of red snapper and other fish is often a revenue stream for criminal organizations, according to the news release.