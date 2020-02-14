Mexican fruit fly prompts quarantine in Cameron County

BROWNSVILLE – Dozens of square miles in Cameron County are under quarantine because of Mexican fruit flies.

The pest known as the Mexican fruit fly invades more than 40 types of fruits and nuts. A recent test confirmed they are in the Rio Grande Valley once again.

Under quarantine no fruit can be moved in or out of the area until the fly is eliminated, which a USDA spokesperson says can take several months.

For those who make a living out of harvest, their fruit is probably useless.

