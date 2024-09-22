Mexican Gov't Urge U.S. to Enforce Laws on Weapon Trafficking

WESLACO - Mexican government officials are telling United States officials to step up operations.

Mexican officials want to see action done against the trafficking of illegal weapons from the U. S into Mexico.

The Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs and the U.S. Secretary of State met to discuss immigration.

Out of that meeting, a new collaborative plan came out.

Mexican government officials say they have reached an agreement with the U.S to combat gun smuggling, a crime the Rio Grande Valley takes part in.

A representative from the Tamaulipas Governor’s Office says it’s the first time gun smuggling is getting the attention it deserves.

Estefany Velasquez lives in Mexico and crosses the bridge to shop and for school.

As a criminal justice major; at times the classroom is her neighborhood.

“I had to move out of my colonia because they would kidnap women. There was always a shooting. It’s a bit more calm where I am now, I am used to it,” says Velasquez.

Luis Rodriguez, spokesman for the Tamaulipas Governors Security Cabinet, tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS this new U.S./Mexico agreement will hopefully spawn projects to help reduce the violence and lower the number of homicides.

