Valley shrimpers hoping tariffs can keep imported shrimp out of the U.S.

While some experts worry tariffs could cause a recession, Rio Grande Valley shrimpers like the idea and say tariffs will keep imported shrimp out of the United States.

It's three months away from the start of the Texas Gulf Shrimping season, and work is underway.

Edward Cuevas with Cuevas Trawlers showed one of his family's 11 shrimp boats and what's ahead as they try to make money this coming season.

Over the last several years, families like the Cuevas' have faced a lot of trouble. Competing on prices, finding work and putting fuel in their boats.

"Out of the 11 boats, we only work three, because of the main thing being that flood of imports, people, fuel prices, all of these little factors," Cuevas said.

Foreign farm raised shrimp is being sold for cheaper than wild caught shrimpers like the Cuevas can produce it.

"You just can't compete with it. It's just flooding the market," Cuevas said.

Many shrimpers are currently in support of President Donald Trump's tariff plans towards those countries they compete with.

"The shrimp industry is made up of very small family oriented, multigenerational families," Southern Shrimp Alliance President Steve Bosarge.

The Southern Shrimp Alliance represents eight states of the United States, and he says they're onboard.

"We're looking for tariffs to give us a lifeline," Bosarge said.

Tariffs would target countries like Ecuador and India, which have farm raised shrimp industries. Shrimpers complain that the U.S. has been funding aquaculture development across the world.

"You have overregulation at home, our own tax dollars funding our competition overseas," Texas Shrimpers Association member Chris Londrie said.

Londrie says his group is also in favor of those tariffs on overseas shrimp imports.

