Mexican government: Two Americans caught with bullets at Los Ebanos ferry

Photos courtesy of the Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection

Two Americans who were attempting to cross into the United States through the Los Ebanos Ferry were caught with 50 bullets, according to the Mexican government.

The unidentified individuals were arrested, according to the Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection.

A news release from the government agency says the bullets were found during a vehicle inspection, but charges against the individuals were not listed.

The Mexican government does not identify suspects or release their uncensored mugshots to avoid violating their due process. The Mexican penal code prohibits publicizing a person’s full identity when they are considered innocent until proven guilty.

The vehicle was also seized by the Mexican National Guard.