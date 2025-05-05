Mexican national admits to attempting to export stolen vehicle to Gulf Cartel, records show
A 19-year-old Mexican national confessed to being involved in the theft of a Jeep Gladiator in an attempt to take it to the Gulf Cartel, according to a federal criminal complaint.
Two other stolen vehicles and a pistol were also recovered in the investigation, the complaint added.
Angel David Salas-Herrera was arrested on Friday for the offense of export of stolen motor vehicles in connection with the investigation, according to the complaint.
The complaint identified Salas-Herrera as the passenger of a Jeep Gladiator that was reported stolen from Edinburg.
A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle in Cameron County, leading to a chase that ended when the Jeep crashed near a residence in Brownsville, the complaint states.
The complaint stated that the vehicle was driven by a minor who was not identified.
During a search of the vehicle, multiple key fobs and a device used to reprogram key fobs were discovered, along with a pistol that was previously reported as stolen.
During an interview with federal investigators, Salas-Herrera confessed to being involved with the theft of the vehicle, and provided the location of two other stolen vehicles that were intended to be exported into Mexico.
Salas-Herrera said he intended to export the stolen vehicle into Mexico to give to the Gulf Cartel for payment, the complaint added.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, Salas-Herrera faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted on the export of stolen vehicles charge.
