Mexican national admits to attempting to export stolen vehicle to Gulf Cartel, records show

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 19-year-old Mexican national confessed to being involved in the theft of a Jeep Gladiator in an attempt to take it to the Gulf Cartel, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Two other stolen vehicles and a pistol were also recovered in the investigation, the complaint added.

Angel David Salas-Herrera was arrested on Friday for the offense of export of stolen motor vehicles in connection with the investigation, according to the complaint.

The complaint identified Salas-Herrera as the passenger of a Jeep Gladiator that was reported stolen from Edinburg.

A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle in Cameron County, leading to a chase that ended when the Jeep crashed near a residence in Brownsville, the complaint states.

The complaint stated that the vehicle was driven by a minor who was not identified.

During a search of the vehicle, multiple key fobs and a device used to reprogram key fobs were discovered, along with a pistol that was previously reported as stolen.

During an interview with federal investigators, Salas-Herrera confessed to being involved with the theft of the vehicle, and provided the location of two other stolen vehicles that were intended to be exported into Mexico.

Salas-Herrera said he intended to export the stolen vehicle into Mexico to give to the Gulf Cartel for payment, the complaint added.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, Salas-Herrera faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted on the export of stolen vehicles charge.