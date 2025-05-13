Mexican national convicted for attempting to enter country illegally for 8th time near Los Ebanos
A Mexican national has been convicted of illegally re-entering the United States for the 8th time, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.
The news release said 43-year-old Enrique Melendez-Saldivar was found guilty following a one-hour bench trial.
On Dec. 19, 2024, authorities discovered Melendez-Saldivar attempting to enter the country without authorization near Los Ebanos, according to the news release. He had a prior conviction for illegal re-entry and has been removed at least eight times.
The news release said testimony revealed Melendez-Saldivar tried to resist and evade arrest as authorities struggled to apprehend him. The defense argued Melendez-Saldivar's rights were violated due to excessive use of force, but the judge did not believe those claims and found him guilty.
According to the news release, Melendez-Saldivar is scheduled for sentencing on July 21 and faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.
He has been and will remain in custody pending sentencing.
More News
News Video
-
Effects of deadly Laguna Heights tornado still felt two years later
-
Two Mission firefighters receive Hometown Hero Award for saving stroke victim
-
Weslaco family devastated following house fire
-
Mexican national convicted for attempting to enter country illegally for 8th time...
-
City of Mission approves agreement with cybersecurity operation center
Sports Video
-
UTRGV continues preparation for SLC Baseball Championship in Edinburg
-
Harlingen's Lairechka Flores-Rivero signs to play basketball at the University of Puerto...
-
UTRGV hosts SLC Baseball Championship bracket play
-
Valley High School Spring Football 2025: Mission Veterans Patriots
-
Palmview baseball facing New Braunfels in Playoff battle