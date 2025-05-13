Mexican national convicted for attempting to enter country illegally for 8th time near Los Ebanos

A Mexican national has been convicted of illegally re-entering the United States for the 8th time, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said 43-year-old Enrique Melendez-Saldivar was found guilty following a one-hour bench trial.

On Dec. 19, 2024, authorities discovered Melendez-Saldivar attempting to enter the country without authorization near Los Ebanos, according to the news release. He had a prior conviction for illegal re-entry and has been removed at least eight times.

The news release said testimony revealed Melendez-Saldivar tried to resist and evade arrest as authorities struggled to apprehend him. The defense argued Melendez-Saldivar's rights were violated due to excessive use of force, but the judge did not believe those claims and found him guilty.

According to the news release, Melendez-Saldivar is scheduled for sentencing on July 21 and faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

He has been and will remain in custody pending sentencing.