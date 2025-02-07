Mexican National Guard members arrive in Matamoros following discussions with Trump

Border crossings are currently low, and expected to drop even more now that Mexico has deployed 1,000 members of their National Guard to the border.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum pledged to send as many as 10,000 members of the country's National Guard to reinforce the border and crack down on fentanyl smuggling.

The agreement was Mexico’s response to President Donald Trump's tariff threat on Mexican goods.

Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as the National Guard members set up a checkpoint to look for any drugs among drivers in Matamoros.

There are more than 1,500 National Guard members on the northern border with the state of Tamaulipas.