Mexican National Guard troops patrolling the border to stop migrants, drugs enter the U.S.

Mexican National Guard troops are now patrolling the streets across the border in Tamaulipas.

A show of force along the border, this is how Mexico is avoiding increased tariffs on Mexican imports to the United States, at least for now.

President Donald Trump has asked Mexico to stop the flow of drugs and migrants into the U.S. or face those tariffs.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, in response, promised to send 10,000 National Guard troops to the border with the U.S.

Mexican National Guard troops rolled out of the 8th Regiment army base in Matamoros on Thursday.

These National Guard members are just a portion of the nearly 800 that have come here to the northern border of Tamaulipas with Texas, in order to stop the crossing of drugs and migrants into the U.S.

In Reynosa there are 135 members of the National Guard, Matamoros has 215. Along the border in Mier, there are 186 and 207 soldiers in Nuevo Laredo, including troops at land ports of entry and bases, there are a total of 2,000 soldiers along the northern border of Tamaulipas.

Channel 5 News joined the Mexican National Guard in a ride along, during which the guard set up a security check-point within Matamoros.

Officials say this operation is to help stop the flow of drugs, migrants into the U.S., and weapons into Mexico.

However, the National Guard cannot detain people from other countries in Mexico illegally.

"We cannot detain migrants. We work together with the Mexican National Institute of Migration to learn the immigration status of migrants," Mexican National Guard Inspector Diego Rangel Cruz said.

Mexican Security Expert David Saucedo said the Mexican National Guard is a militarized institution that has wanted to appear a civil law enforcement.

Before 2020, the National Guard was known as the Federal Police. Now, they want to be known as the Mexican National Guard.

The troops are overseen by the Mexican National Defense Secretary, something that concerns Saucedo.

"The National Guard has not been trained to be law enforcement. This could be concerning when it comes to respecting people's rights," Saucedo said.

The Mexican Army took Channel 5 News on an exclusive walkthrough along the edge of the Rio Grande near the Veterans International Bridge as the National Guard began to patrol the border.

They are now stationed along the border from Playa Bagdad in Matamoros all the way to Tijuana to avoid migrants and drugs being passed over illegally into the U.S.

For those crossing the border legally through land ports of entry, they will see more National Guard troops working alongside Mexican customs officers until further notice.

