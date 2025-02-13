Mexican soldiers increase vehicle searches at ports of entry along the border

Increased security checks are happening at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, but only for those coming into the United States.

It's part of an agreement Mexico made with President Donald Trump to increase border security and avoid tariff's.

Mexican National Guard soldiers are working with Mexican customs agents have increased searches of cars leaving Mexico headed into the U.S. at the Gateway International Bridge between Matamoros and Brownsville.

These vehicle inspections at the bridge began last Friday.

"The searches are to reduce drug smuggling into the U.S., whether it be fentanyl, cocaine or marijuana," Mexican customs agent Oscar Vargas Luna said.

Mexican custom agents use devices that help detect items inside tires, and also cameras that check the nooks and crannies of vehicles.

Known as Operation Northern Border, the Mexican National Guard said vehicle searches on cars leaving Mexico through land ports of entry are happening along the entire Mexican border with the U.S.

A Mexican National Guard lieutenant said the vehicle inspections are voluntary, and anyone who refuses will have a picture of their vehicle sent to U.S. Customs and Border Protection across the border.

CBP said they maintain continuous communication with the government of Mexico, but directed any questions about Mexico's security operations to Mexican officials.

The vehicle searches and arrival of the Mexican National Guard to Mexico's border with the U.S. is a part of Mexico's security strategy to stop the flow of drugs, weapons and migrants into America.

Mexico's president has also promised to send 10,000 National Guard troops to the border. Nearly 2,000 National Guard troops are already on the northern border of Tamaulipas alone.

The National Guard soldier assures commuters their inspections will be quick, so people can be on their way without delay.

