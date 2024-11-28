Mexico police speak out on bus kidnappings in Reynosa

At the bus station in Reynosa, Maria Del Rosario Cárdenas awaits her ride back home.

She's from the city of Rio Bravo. Even though she owns a car, she prefers not to use it to travel the short distance between the two cities.

Cárdenas said she doesn't feel safe driving between both cities, and that she would take the expressway only in an emergency.

According to Reynosa Police Chief Geovanni Barrios Moreno, it's the area between Reynosa and Rio Bravo where the majority of foreign passengers from other Latin American countries on bus lines leaving Reynosa are being extorted or kidnapped.

"Those people are trying to get into the United States. They're targets for organized crime," Moreno said.

Moreno said just last week, state police assigned to Reynosa were able to rescue two Central Americans after they were kidnapped.

"The victims were on their way to an interview with the U.S. consulate in Matamoros, and it was near the Reynosa Central Bus Station where they were held against their will. Fortunately, we were able to rescue them," Moreno said.

Both Tamaulipas state officials and U.S. consulate officials are concerned for people who ride the Omnibus heading south. They say those people are the ones getting extorted and kidnapped.

According to the U.S. consulate, it's American citizens and residents, but Moreno says that they haven't gotten any reports of Americans being targeted, rather foreigners, looking to go to their appointments down at the U.S. consulate in Matamoros.

Omnibus has not responded to requests for more information on their safety protocols.

According to Moreno, there is a constant police presence at the Reynosa Central Bus Station and patrols on roads and highways leading out of the bus terminal, in coordination with the state's attorney general's office and state police.

At least two state police officers patrol areas around the station 24 hours a day, and police and military presence increases during peak hours.

Warnings from the U.S. consulate in Matamoros of Americans reportedly being kidnapped were issued in June and July of this year.

Channel 5 News has reached out to the U.S. consulate in Matamoros to learn if they've continued receiving these reports, but we're still waiting to hear back.